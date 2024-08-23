ASML (ASML) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, ASML (ASML) reached $907.26, with a -0.05% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 5.23% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.44, signifying a 4.02% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.66 billion, indicating a 5.42% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.30 per share and revenue of $30.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.71% and +1.25%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.71. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.9.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

