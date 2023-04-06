ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $657.12, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 7.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.47, up 24.51% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.30 per share and revenue of $28.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.33% and +25.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.35% higher. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.06, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.08 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

