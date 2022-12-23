ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $551.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 7.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.46, down 10.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.27 per share and revenue of $20.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.99% and -6.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.01% higher. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.64 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

