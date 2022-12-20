ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $563.16, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 2.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.98%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.27 per share and revenue of $20.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.99% and -6.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.16, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

