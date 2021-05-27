ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $665.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 0.06% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.07% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.33% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $2.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.7%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.27 per share and revenue of $21.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.59% and +36.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.67% higher. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.44, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.