ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $428.88, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 25.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.29 billion, up 9.22% from the year-ago period.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.43 per share and revenue of $23.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +7.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower within the past month. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.75, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

