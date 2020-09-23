ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -1.94%: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $357.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 4.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.58, up 55.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.25 billion, up 28.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.61 per share and revenue of $15.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.96% and +15.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.82, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

