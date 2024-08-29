ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML) standing at $887.71, reflecting a -0.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 5.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ASML will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.44, up 4.02% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.66 billion, indicating a 5.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.30 per share and revenue of $30.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.71% and +1.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ASML. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.74. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.31.

It's also important to note that ASML currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

