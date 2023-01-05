ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $565.32, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 5.08% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.98%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% higher. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 28.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.12, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.72 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

