ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $589.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 11.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $5.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.49 billion, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.69 per share and revenue of $30.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.67% and +32.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.38 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.34.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

