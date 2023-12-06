ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML) standing at $692.08, reflecting a -0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers witnessed a gain of 9.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.10, signifying an 8.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.34 billion, reflecting a 11.76% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.75 per share and revenue of $28.82 billion, indicating changes of +39.36% and +24.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.63% upward. Right now, ASML possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASML is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.47. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.47 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.59.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.