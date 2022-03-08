ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $573.04, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 11.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, down 51.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, down 25.72% from the year-ago period.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.22 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.2% and +8.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% higher. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

