ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $800.22, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 0.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.31, up 11.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.87 billion, up 15.73% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.87 per share and revenue of $21.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.78% and +33.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.11, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

