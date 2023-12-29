ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML) standing at $756.92, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers's stock has climbed by 10.84% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 24, 2024. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $5.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.34 billion, up 11.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.69 per share and a revenue of $28.82 billion, indicating changes of +38.95% and +24.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% upward. As of now, ASML holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.63 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.94 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.84.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

