ASML (ASML) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML) standing at $713.22, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 4.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ASML in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 24, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.08, reflecting an 8.09% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.34 billion, up 11.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.34. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.91.

We can additionally observe that ASML currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

