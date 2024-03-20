ASML (ASML) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $970.92, marking a +2% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.25%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers have appreciated by 4.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ASML in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 17, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.85, signifying a 46.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.73 billion, indicating a 20.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.45 per share and revenue of $30.46 billion, indicating changes of -5.02% and +2.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.35 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

