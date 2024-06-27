ASML (ASML) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML) standing at $1,028.01, reflecting a +1.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers's stock has climbed by 6.13% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of ASML will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 17, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.87, showcasing a 27.93% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.35 billion, down 15.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.12 per share and a revenue of $29.43 billion, representing changes of -6.55% and -1.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, ASML is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, ASML is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 50.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.21.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry stood at 3.34 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

