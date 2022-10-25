ASML (ASML) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

ASML (ASML) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, ASML broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

ASML could be on the verge of another rally after moving 9.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ASML's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ASML for more gains in the near future.



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.