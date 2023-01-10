ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $633.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 1.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.46, down 10.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.15% higher. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.5, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

