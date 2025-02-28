ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $709.17, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 5.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.02, indicating a 78.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.08 billion, indicating a 40.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.17 per share and revenue of $34.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.89% and +12.41%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. As of now, ASML holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.23, so one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that ASML currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.