ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $473.35, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 11.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $3.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.29 billion, up 9.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.54 per share and revenue of $23.68 billion, which would represent changes of +6.95% and +7.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower within the past month. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.36.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

