ASML (ASML) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $694.83, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 3.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 51.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, down 25.72% from the year-ago period.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.22 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.2% and +8.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.45.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

