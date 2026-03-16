ASML (ASML) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

ASML (ASML) ended the recent trading session at $1,375.82, demonstrating a +2.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 4.33% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 15, 2026. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $7.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.21 billion, up 25.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $34 per share and revenue of $43.98 billion, which would represent changes of +21.65% and +18.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.11% upward. At present, ASML boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.58 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 37.95.

We can additionally observe that ASML currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, placing it within the top 3% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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