ASML (ASML) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

ASML (ASML) closed at $796.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 8.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.32, reflecting a 8.97% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.81 billion, up 7.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.17 per share and revenue of $37.83 billion, which would represent changes of +35.3% and +23.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. As of now, ASML holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.75. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.41.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, placing it within the top 1% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

