ASML (ASML) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw ASML (ASML) ending at $690.21, denoting a +1.04% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.76% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 8.19% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.69% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.29% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $6.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.11%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.08 billion, indicating a 40.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $25.17 per share and a revenue of $34.34 billion, indicating changes of +20.89% and +12.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ASML. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, ASML is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.14 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.82, so one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that ASML currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

