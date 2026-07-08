ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, ASML (ASML) was up +1.22% at $1,768.65. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers's shares have seen a decrease of 1.72% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 15, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $7.98, reflecting a 75.38% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.28 billion, showing a 17.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.62 per share and revenue of $45.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.02% and +22.67%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, ASML is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 47.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 39.52.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 112, this industry ranks in the top 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.