ASML (ASML) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $651.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 8.52% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.8% in that time.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $5.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.49 billion, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.63 per share and revenue of $30.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.27% and +32.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.07.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.05 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.