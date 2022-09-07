ASML (ASML) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $476.68, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 13.16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.65 per share and revenue of $20.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.77% and -5.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.05% lower within the past month. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.59, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



