ASML (ASML) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $667.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 3.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, down 51.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, down 25.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.51 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.87% and +8.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.12% higher. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.49. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.08.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.