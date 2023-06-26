ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $700.24, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 5.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $4.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.1%.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.45 per share and revenue of $29.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.34% and +26.36%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.27, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.