ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $601.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 17.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.18%.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $20.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.84% and -6.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.54% higher within the past month. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. ASML's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

