ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $469.29, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 1.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.56 per share and revenue of $20.76 billion, which would represent changes of -17.32% and -5.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% lower. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



