ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $469.92, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 18.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.65 per share and revenue of $20.76 billion, which would represent changes of -16.77% and -5.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.05% lower. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.69, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

