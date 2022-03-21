ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $682.91, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 4.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, down 51.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.91 billion, down 25.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.22 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion, which would represent changes of +17.2% and +8.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.31, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 2.13 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

