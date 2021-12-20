ASML (ASML) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $752.88, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 12.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.30, up 11.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.87 billion, up 15.73% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.93 per share and revenue of $21.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.4% and +35.07%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.06 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.57, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.