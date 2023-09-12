ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $618.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 5.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.11, up 18.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.49 billion, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.63 per share and revenue of $30.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.27% and +32.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.35, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.