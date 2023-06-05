ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $721.91, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 11.43% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.98, up 32.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.45 per share and revenue of $29.15 billion, which would represent changes of +37.34% and +26.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% lower. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.65, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.