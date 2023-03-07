ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $609.11, marking a -1.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 6.19% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.44, up 23.68% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $19.46 per share and revenue of $28.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.69% and +25.34%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASML is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.44.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

