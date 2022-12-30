ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $546.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 9.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.98%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.27 per share and revenue of $20.65 billion, which would represent changes of -12.99% and -6.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.73, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

