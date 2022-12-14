ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $615.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.40, down 12.18% from the prior-year quarter.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $20.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.84% and -6.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.52, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.87 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.