ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $434.49, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 11.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

ASML will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2022. On that day, ASML is projected to report earnings of $3.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.29 billion, up 9.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.43 per share and revenue of $23.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +7.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.96, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

