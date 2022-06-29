ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $484.62, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 14.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.99%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $3.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.29 billion, up 9.22% from the year-ago period.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.54 per share and revenue of $23.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.95% and +7.73%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ASML's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.96. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.96.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

