ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $491.17, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 7.73% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.38% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.53, up 16.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.29 billion, up 9.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.54 per share and revenue of $23.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.95% and +7.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower within the past month. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.14 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.