ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $594, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 3.5% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ASML as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 20, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.89, down 51.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, down 25.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.22 per share and revenue of $23.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.2% and +8.84%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.11 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.83, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

