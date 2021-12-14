ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed the most recent trading day at $754.39, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 10.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ASML as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.87 billion, up 15.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.93 per share and revenue of $21.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +64.4% and +35.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASML currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ASML is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.69, so we one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

