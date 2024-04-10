ASML (ASML) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) closed at $974.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 0.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 17, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.85, reflecting a 46.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.73 billion, showing a 20.88% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $20.46 per share and a revenue of $30.4 billion, signifying shifts of -4.97% and +1.98%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Right now, ASML possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, ASML is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 48.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.92.

Also, we should mention that ASML has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 17, this industry ranks in the top 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

