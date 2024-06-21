ASML (ASML) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

ASML (ASML) ended the recent trading session at $1,036.60, demonstrating a -1.35% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 12.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of ASML will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 17, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.87, indicating a 27.93% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.35 billion, showing a 15.55% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $20.12 per share and a revenue of $29.43 billion, demonstrating changes of -6.55% and -1.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, ASML is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.45, which means ASML is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 2.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

