ASML (ASML) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

ASML (ASML) ended the recent trading session at $804.06, demonstrating a +1.1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers's shares have seen a decrease of 12.34% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of ASML will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.47, marking a 4.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.66 billion, indicating a 5.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.38 per share and a revenue of $30.18 billion, representing changes of -5.34% and +1.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ASML is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.46.

Meanwhile, ASML's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

