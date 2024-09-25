ASML (ASML) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, ASML (ASML) closed at $818.18, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 8.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ASML in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 16, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $5.47, signifying a 4.59% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.66 billion, up 5.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.38 per share and revenue of $30.18 billion, which would represent changes of -5.34% and +1.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ASML. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Currently, ASML is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.94. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.7 of its industry.

Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.