ASML (ASML) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with ASML (ASML) standing at $615.84, reflecting a +1.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had lost 17.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 16.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ASML in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 16, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $6.12, indicating an 81.07% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.08 billion, indicating a 40.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

ASML's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.37 per share and revenue of $34.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.85% and +12.41%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ASML. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.79% upward. ASML is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ASML currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.87. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.36 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 14, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASML in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

